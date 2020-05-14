At last, Lesotho records first case of Covid-19

The novel Covid-19 outbreak ravaging the globe has spread to all African countries. Lesotho, which figuratively speaking, can be described as the last Man standing has recorded an index case.

The Southern Africa’s tiny mountain kingdom on Wednesday confirmed its first case of COVID-19, making it the last African country to report the disease, Associated Press reports.

With the announcement, all 54 countries in Africa have now reported cases.

Lesotho’s health ministry said one person who recently arrived in the country had tested positive but was not showing signs of being ill. The patient was being isolated.

The country of 2 million people is surrounded by South Africa, which has the highest number of confirmed cases in Africa with 11,350.

The coronavirus has been slow to spread in Africa but cases are rising across the continent. More than 69,500 cases have been confirmed with more than 2,400 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The World Health Organisation, WHO is yet to endorse a cure for the disease. However Madagascar, another small African country claimed it’s herbal preparation, Covid Organic has both preventive and curative contents. The country has recorded no death from the virus. More than 100 of its 181 citizens infected by the virus have been cured of it.