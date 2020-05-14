COVID-19: Cases in Oyo increase to 73 as 4 persons tested positive

Thursday, May 14, 2020 9:03 am


Governor Seyi Makinde

Four persons have again tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oyo State, according to the latest figures released by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

In the figures released on Wednesday night, the four cases in Oyo were among the 185 newly recorded in 22 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov Seyi Makinde, in his tweeter handle monitored in Ibadan, announced that the new figure had brought the number of cases recorded in Oyo to 73.

Makinde urged people who have come in contact with a COVID-19 case, people with COVID-19 symptoms, cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath and those with respiratory disease symptoms, to come forward and register for test.

He also called on healthcare workers who had been in contact with the high-risk groups, above to join in registering for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan.

The governor further urged residents to call  emergency operations centre if travellers from other states were seen in their communities.

According to him, the numbers to call are 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800. (NAN)

