Covid-19: Edo discharges 20 patients, loses 1

Covid-19: Edo discharges 20 patients, loses 1

Thursday, May 14, 2020 3:56 pm


Obaseki (Wikipedia)

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo state government on Thursday announced the discharge of 20 Coronavirus (Covid-19) patients who have attained full recovery and have tested negative for the virus twice.

One patient who allegedly reported late for treatment was, however, lost.

The state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki disclosed this on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, added that the 20 persons were discharged from three isolation facilities in the state.

According to the Governor, this brings the total number of discharged persons to 34 in the state.

“We have discharged 20 persons from our isolation facilities. 17 are from Stella Obasanjo Hospital; one from University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and two others from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

“So far, 34 persons have been discharged. A patient, who reported late for treatment, was lost to the virus.

“As of May 14, Edo state have recorded 89 positive cases, five death, 34 recoveries, while 50 persons are active,” he said.

Of the 20 persons, 17 are from Stella Obasanjo Hospital, one from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and two others from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Trump pushes for schools to reopen, ignores expert’s caution
    9 mins ago

    Grass cutting scandal: Babachir’s trial to resume June 10
    14 mins ago

    MWUN suspends planned nationwide strike
    15 mins ago

    Sonala Strikes Sixty-Five
    29 mins ago

    2 drown in Kano community while bathing in pond
    36 mins ago

    COVID-19: Again, NAFDAC warns against use of Chloroquine
    42 mins ago

    Ghana’s COVID-19 cases reach 5,530, with 674 recoveries
    53 mins ago

    Minister to launch E Gaming Sports