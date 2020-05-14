Covid-19: Edo discharges 20 patients, loses 1

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo state government on Thursday announced the discharge of 20 Coronavirus (Covid-19) patients who have attained full recovery and have tested negative for the virus twice.

One patient who allegedly reported late for treatment was, however, lost.

The state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki disclosed this on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, added that the 20 persons were discharged from three isolation facilities in the state.

According to the Governor, this brings the total number of discharged persons to 34 in the state.

“We have discharged 20 persons from our isolation facilities. 17 are from Stella Obasanjo Hospital; one from University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and two others from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

“So far, 34 persons have been discharged. A patient, who reported late for treatment, was lost to the virus.

“As of May 14, Edo state have recorded 89 positive cases, five death, 34 recoveries, while 50 persons are active,” he said.

