COVID-19: Enugu positive cases flouted restriction order

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has disclosed that all the 12 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state flouted Presidential order on restriction of inter-state movement.

Ugwuanyi made the disclosure in Enugu on Wednesday during a statewide broadcast on COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor, the 11th confirmed positive case, announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on May 12, was a 40-year old male who had been in Kano since April, 2020 and came back to Enugu on May 4.The governor declared that “it has become imperative that we all take responsibility to protect our dear state from illegal influx of people into the state”. He, therefore, asked all those charged with the responsibility of protecting all land boundaries in the state “to put more efforts to ensure that the boundaries were properly secured to curb this unfortunate importation of the COVID-19 into the state”.

Meanwhile, a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Enugu State on Thursday emerged.The new case has brought the number of cases in the state to 12 that have tested positive in the state with two cases discharged while 10 are currently positive and on treatment. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, who confirmed the case, said the new case was an indigene of Ebonyi State resident in Enugu.

Obi said the woman, who was married, had been in Kano for the past two months and then returned on May 4.

“Her sample was taken as the State Ministry of Health was alerted about her and the result came out on May 12.“Thus far, all cases reported in Enugu State have had positive travel history. “All efforts to stem the influx of persons who are not on essential services through our borders are welcome and encouraged,” the commissioner said.

Ugwuanyi has urged the people of the state to continue to abide by the protocol of the NCDC, including the mandatory use of face masks/ covering in public, maintaining social/physical distancing and high level of personal and respiratory hygiene.He reassured the people that his administration will continue to do all within its powers to effectively contain the spread of the pandemic in the state.