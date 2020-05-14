Edo LG Legislative arm impeaches principal officers

By Jethro lbileke

Two principal officers of the legislative arm of Esan South-East local government council have been impeached over alleged gross financial misconduct and anti-party activities.

The impeached officers include the Leader, Ernest Egwemi and the Majority Leader, Israel Iyanobor.

Lucky Umar Ukaki and Anthonia Iyangbe were thereafter elected Leader and Majority Leader respectively, in their place.

Seven out of the 10 members of the legislative arm voted for the impeachment of the former principal officers.

The impeached officers, Ernest Egwemi, Israel Iyanobor and another member, Evans Ogbeiye, were also suspended by the House, pending the investigation of allegations of financial misconduct levelled against them.

The former principal officers were also accused of being ‘rubber stamp’ to the administration of the former chairman of the council that was sacked last March by the court.

It would be recalled that the House had earlier passed a vote of no-confidence on the Ernest Egwemi-led House before the impeachment.

Efforts to get reactions from the impeached legislative leader proved abortive.

However, a close ally to the impeached leader described the impeachment as null and void.

He alleged that Councillors representing the 10 wards of Esan south east local government area, were held hostage at the local government secretariat, Ubiaja.

“The 10 councillors from the local government were invited to the Ewohimi residence of the council Chairman, where they were bundled against their will, with Police escorts and thugs to the council secretariat,” he said.