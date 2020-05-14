Ex-UNIPORT student, accomplice to die for killing 8-year- old girl

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced a 200 level student of Physics department, University of Port Harcourt, Ifeanyi Maxwell Dike and one Ugochukwu Nwamiro to death by hanging over the murder of an 8-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba in 2017.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli who has been presiding over case handed down the sentence to Maxwell-Dike and Nwamiro to death by hanging without Option of fine.

One is to be hung on his neck until he dies, while the other is to be hung on the leg till he dies as well.

Dike, who was 23 years old when the incident happened in 2017, was arrested with a sack containing Chikamso’s remains following a tip-off by the members of Eliozu Community in Obio-Akpor local government area who alerted the Police.

A few days after he was handed over to the Police, Dike escaped from the premises of the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID), with the aid of the police personnel on duty, Sergeant Johnbosco Okoronze who failed to handcuff him after he had finished writing his statement.

But he was recaptured and handed over to the Police for further investigations and prosecution.

The prosecutors alleged in court that Dike harvested the victim’s eyes, vagina, finger and tongue, after raping and murdering her with the assistance of his cousin, Ugochukwu.

Our correspondent reports the pronouncement by the Judge caused the family of the convicted especially the family of Nwamiro to break down in uncontrollable tears and lamentation.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, the state Prosecution Counsel, Chidi Eke, described the judgment as a landmark that that brought about justice for the state, the family of late Victory Chikamso and the soul of the departed.

On his part, Counsel to the Ugochukwu Nwamiro, John Ndah, expressed displeasure over the judgment and threatened to appeal it.

However, Lezina Amegwa who is Counsel to Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell-Dike said he may not appeal the matter because of the circumstances in the judgment.