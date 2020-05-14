Ghana’s COVID-19 cases reach 5,530, with 674 recoveries

The number of new coronavirus infections in Ghana has increased to 5,530 with 122 new cases confirmed, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said on Thursday.

Disclosing this at the regular COVID-19 briefing, the Head of Public Health at the GHS, Badu Sarkodie, said all the new cases came from the 13 regions that have been hit by the pandemic.

He said the number of recovered cases had also reached 674, with 160 new recoveries as of Wednesday.

On voluntary testing, Sarkodie said Ghana did not have the capacity at the moment and that it would put enormous pressure on existing testing laboratories.

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, urged Ghanaians to help reduce the rate of transmission, especially community infections, by adhering to the prevention protocols. (Xinhua/NAN)