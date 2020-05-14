Gov. Fintiri eases restriction on worship places, social gathering

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has issued a directive easing the restriction order on Worship places and social gatherings.

The directive was contained in a statement by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to the governor, on Thursday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the restriction order was earlier imposed on the state following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Fintiri said the state government believed that the contagion rate was low enough to justify a cautious easing of the restriction.

“The easing of the lockdown comes as the state discharges five from its isolation center after testing negative of the virus.

“Therefore, Churches, Mosques and the international Cattle Markets under lockdown can now reopen,” Fintiri said.

He, however, warned that citizens must work extra hard on personal hygiene and strict adherence to laid down guidelines.

The governor explained that the people must ensure social distancing and gathering with no more than 50 people at a time.

He said other measures included the use of hand sanitisers, washing of hands and temperature checks at the point of entry.

“However, the 8 pm to 6 am curfew will remain in place until further notice,” the governor said.