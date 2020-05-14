Grass cutting scandal: Babachir’s trial to resume June 10

Grass cutting scandal: Babachir’s trial to resume June 10

Thursday, May 14, 2020 4:34 pm


Babachir-Lawal

The trial of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, before Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama has been adjourned to June 10, 2020 for continuation of trial.

The trial was to continue today, May 14, 2020 but could not   due to the absence of the prosecution witness who could not travel to Abuja due to the ban on inter-state travels as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“We have a challenge, securing the attendance of the  witness who is outside the court’s jurisdiction,”  prosecution counsel, Offem Uket told the court, adding that he only got a two day’s notice on today’s case.

Uket, however, apologised to the court for stalling proceedings and asked for an adjournment to enable him provide the witness in court.

Defence counsel, Chief Akin Olujimi SAN did not object to the prosecution’s application for adjournment.

Justice Jude Okeke granted the application and adjourned the matter till June 10 and 15, 2020 for further hearing on the matter.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is prosecuting Lawal along with his younger brother, Hamidu David Lawal. Others are: Suleiman Abubakar, Apeh John Monday and two companies, Rholavision Engineering Ltd and Josmon Technologies Ltd on a 10-count amended charge, bordering on fraud, diversion of funds and criminal conspiracy to the tune of N1.1 billion.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    MWUN suspends planned nationwide strike
    12 mins ago

    Sonala Strikes Sixty-Five
    26 mins ago

    2 drown in Kano community while bathing in pond
    33 mins ago

    COVID-19: Again, NAFDAC warns against use of Chloroquine
    38 mins ago

    Ghana’s COVID-19 cases reach 5,530, with 674 recoveries
    43 mins ago

    Covid-19: Edo discharges 20 patients, loses 1
    50 mins ago

    Minister to launch E Gaming Sports
    1 hour ago

    How a Nigerian writer won UK Award