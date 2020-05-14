Gunmen abduct Kaduna APC vice-chairman, daughter

Gunmen abduct Kaduna APC vice-chairman, daughter

Thursday, May 14, 2020 10:06 pm


Militants (file photo)

The Police Command in Kaduna on Thursday confirmed the abduction  of the Vice-Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Kaduna State chapter, Shu’aibu Idris-Lauge and his Daughter.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer,  Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.
According to him, Shu’aibu and his daughter were abducted from their Kwanar Zango residence  along Kaduna-Zaria express way on Thursday morning.
“Efforts are being made to rescue the kidnapped victims, apprehend and bring the culprits to book,” he said.
Jalige, therefore,  appealed to the  public to support the Police by providing useful information that would lead to the rescue of the victims.
