Kogi Newmap closes bid for rehabilitation of gully site

Kogi Newmap closes bid for rehabilitation of gully site

Thursday, May 14, 2020 10:06 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello: APC  governorship candidate


Kogi Newmap Conducts Bid opening and Closing via Virtual Conferencing. The Bid opening and Closing is for the Rehabilitation of Greater Lokoja Water Works Gully site.

The Honorable Commissioner For Enviroment  Victor Omofaiye  at the event appreciated Governor Yahaya Bello for his unrelenting efforts in the environment  sub sector of the state and also ensuring that Kogi State flattens the curve of the menace of Gully Erosion.

The Project Coordinator  of Kogi Nigerian Erosion  and Watershed Management  Project Barr. Ladi Ahmed Jatto in her remarks reiterated  the project‘s determination to always ensure that its activities  are free, fair and transparent.

She appreciated Gov. Bello for his support, initiative and good works in Kogi NEWMAP, she stated further that the bid process was not the first as it has been successfully conducted twice. She said two of our priority sites are active as Contractors are currently working on them.

According to her the bid opening for the day is the fourth.

The Project Coordinator assured the participating firms that the process will be devoid of partiality to all as the SPMU and Kogi State Government desire to bring on board the firm that best satisfies the selection process. The virtual conferencing became necessary due to the restriction placed on movement as a result of the Corona pandemic.,

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    32 mins ago

    No conclusion yet on ‘strange’ deaths in Kano – Minister
    44 mins ago

    Gunmen abduct Kaduna APC vice-chairman, daughter
    1 hour ago

    Lockdown: Ogun Govt assures of availability of vaccine for measles, others
    1 hour ago

    Post-coronavirus: 14 steps Buhari will take to fix things-Presidency
    1 hour ago

    We deregulated downstream oil sector in March –Sylva
    1 hour ago

    Expulsion: I remain undaunted says Abubakar Ibrahim
    2 hours ago

    Edo Hospital: Commission indicts Oshiomhole’s Govt for breach procurement law
    2 hours ago

    PDP dissolves Abia Exco