Kogi Newmap closes bid for rehabilitation of gully site

Kogi Newmap Conducts Bid opening and Closing via Virtual Conferencing. The Bid opening and Closing is for the Rehabilitation of Greater Lokoja Water Works Gully site.

The Honorable Commissioner For Enviroment Victor Omofaiye at the event appreciated Governor Yahaya Bello for his unrelenting efforts in the environment sub sector of the state and also ensuring that Kogi State flattens the curve of the menace of Gully Erosion.

The Project Coordinator of Kogi Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project Barr. Ladi Ahmed Jatto in her remarks reiterated the project‘s determination to always ensure that its activities are free, fair and transparent.

She appreciated Gov. Bello for his support, initiative and good works in Kogi NEWMAP, she stated further that the bid process was not the first as it has been successfully conducted twice. She said two of our priority sites are active as Contractors are currently working on them.

According to her the bid opening for the day is the fourth.

The Project Coordinator assured the participating firms that the process will be devoid of partiality to all as the SPMU and Kogi State Government desire to bring on board the firm that best satisfies the selection process. The virtual conferencing became necessary due to the restriction placed on movement as a result of the Corona pandemic.,