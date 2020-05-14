Kogi PDP crisis: Ward expels Abubakar Ibrahim

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party in Kogi State over last year’s Governorship Primary election of the party has degenerated. One of the aspirants in the election Abubakar Ibrahim, has been expelled from the party for alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Ibrahim, who is also the son of former Governor Ibrahim Idris of Kogi State, was found guilty of actions by the Disciplinary Committee set up by his home PDP Icheke Ward in Omala Local Government Area to investigate allegations against him.

The notice of expulsion letter in accordance with chapter ten and Section 57 of the PDP Constitution (as amended) signed by the Ward Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Icheke, Sunday Idakwoji which was made available to journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday reads:

“The Disciplinary Committee set up by the PDP, Icheke Ward to investigate allegations against you, (Abubakar Ibrahim) has submitted its report and found you guilty of the offences.

” After due consideration of the report and your blunt refusal to appear before the disciplinary committee to defend yourself of the allegations leveled against you, we the members of Icheke Ward Executive Council of PDP at a meeting on the 15th day of April, 2020 have unanimously resolved to expel you from our party.

“We are by this notice now, therefore, conveying to you the said party resolution that you have been expelled from PDP by Icheke Ward Executive”

The allegations against Abubakar which were investigated include; challenging the outcome of the PDP governorship primaries which declared Musa Wada as its candidate in Court without resorting to the party as required by the party constitution.

“This action of his according to the petition is a contravention of section 58(1) (L) of the PDP constitution (as amended in 2017). Secondly, Abubakar Ibrahim was alleged to have never participated in the party’s meetings or any other official activities of the party either at ward or local government level which contravenes section 58(I) (e) of the constitution of the party (as amended, 2017).

“Thirdly, the records of the party shows that Abubakar Ibrahim is never a financial member of the party at Icheke Ward level which contravenes section 58(I) (f) of the constitution.”