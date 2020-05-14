Lagos Govt. to prosecute man who bragged about battering wife on Facebook

Lagos Govt. to prosecute man who bragged about battering wife on Facebook

Thursday, May 14, 2020 11:24 am


Mayegun: arrested for wife battering

A Lagos-based man, Mr Afobaje Maiyegun, who allegedly battered his spouse and bragged about it on Facebook will be charged to court on Friday.
The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Lagos. 
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maiyegun had on May 5 posted on his Facebook page, “I beat my wife and I am waiting for her police.”
He added  photographs of the allegedly battered spouse to the post.

Mayegun’s battered wife as shared on Facebook by her husband

In the statement issued by its  Coordinator,  Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, DSVRT said that immediately the viral Facebook post was brought to its attention, its team reached out to ACP Gbolahan  Odugbemi, Commander, Area J Police Command, Lagos.
“ACP Odugbemi ensured that Mr Maiyegun was arrested, and preliminary investigation revealed  that this is not the first time the said Mr  Maiyegun would perpetrate such a dastardly act.
“A partner non-governmental organisation,  HerFessions Initiative, was also on ground to assist with the investigation.
“The case is set to be charged to court on Friday, 15th May, 2020,” Vivour-Adeniyi said.
The coordinator hoped that Maiyegun’s arrest would be a warning to Lagos residents  that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence.
“Perpetrators will face the full weight of the law,” she said.
