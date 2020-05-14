Lockdown: Ogun Govt assures of availability of vaccine for measles, others

Ogun Government has assured that vaccination against measles and other infectious killer diseases are available for all under five children in all its Primary Health Centres across the State during lockdown and movement days, saying no child should be denied the opportunity of immunisation.

The Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, stated this in an interview with newsmen during a Media Orientation Meeting on increasing demand for Measles and other Routine Immunisation Vaccines/other Primary Health Care interventions and Coronavirus Disease Outbreak Containment in Ogun State, held at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Ogunsola advised mothers and caregivers to present their children and wards for the first and second dose of measles vaccine at nine and 15 months respectively, for them to fully gain immunity against the disease, noting that the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration has made huge investment in child health to ensure that the vaccine was made available in all public health facilities at no cost.

He said measles was a highly contagious, but preventable disease that could cause permanent disabilities as well as death among under five children, urging parents to take the immunisation of their children and wards more seriously.

Earlier, the Acting General Manager, Programme Services, Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Mrs. Toyin Sogbesan had enjoined participants present to clear the fears, doubts, uncertainty and anxieties of the general public, on measles vaccination and other health interventions.

She said this can be done through dissemination of accurate information on the safety and advantages of full immunisation against the disease.

Also speaking, the Chairman, State Mobilization and Technical Committee, Mr. Lanre Ogunyinka noted that the role of the media in information management was critical to harness and cultivate positive behavioural attitude towards vaccination and other health interventions, adding that participants should form the right attitude to impact the audience in order to get the right feedback.