Makinde mourns as Oyo Commissioner dies

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is mourning the death of his Commissioner for Environment and Natural resources, Rt. Hon. Kehinde Ayoola, who passed on early Thursday morning after a brief illness.

While confirming the death of the Commissioner on his Facebook page, Governor Makinde said, “I received with deep sadness, the news of the death of my dear friend and colleague, Rt. Honourable Kehinde Ayoola.

“Up until his death this morning, he served as the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Oyo State.”

The Governor recalled that he met Ayoola in 2002, when they both worked together as members of the Fortune Group for the election of Senator Rasheed Ladoja.

He also said the deceased served as the Director General of his gubernatoria campaign in 2015 campaign and the Deputy Director General for his 2019 campaign.

“He was a loyal friend with a dedication to duty that cannot be questioned. He will be sorely missed for his great oratory skills and his love for the people of Oyo Town and Oyo State. May his soul rest in peace,” the Governor said.

The late Rt. Hon. Ayoola represented Oyo East/Oyo West Federal Constituency between 1999 and 2003 in the House of Representatives.

The deceased who was from Apaara Oyo town, was also Speaker of the State House of Assembly Speaker for six months.