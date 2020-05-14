Minister to launch E Gaming Sports

*Mambila Sports sector to be revived

As parts of the drive to key into the global benefits of E-Gaming Sports and make Nigerian sports more viable, Minister for Youth and Sports Mr. Sunday Dare has concluded plans to launch Nigeria into the E- Gaming Sports world.

Speaking during a webinar on steps to reactivate the sports sector post the covid-19 era, Dare said” We are working on a plan that would produce for the first time an Industry based sports policy that will turn sports into business. We are on the verge of launching E-Gaming Sports in Nigeria. It is the most suitable for the post Covid-19 era. Globally, it is a 138 Bilion Dollars business. We also plan to develop the Mambila plateau area to turn it into a trainning ground for our long -distance runners who are mostly from the North. This is neccesary and important considering that long- distance race is an individual, none contact sport that would likely resume soon as the impact of the covid-19 winds down”

Dare further affirmed ” While these are few things we are doing at the Ministry level, we are also keen to learn how other new things can work better.”

On youth development, he said more than two million young enterpreneurs will benefit from trainning and enterpreneurship programs to be funded through the Central Bank Federal Government job aquisition projects. He said the initiative will be launched next week.