Police confirm rescue of military officer kidnapped in Ondo

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Mr Undie Adie, on Thursday, confirmed the rescue of Capt. D. L. Gana, attached to SVP 33 Brigade, Bauchi, from his abductors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gana was kidnapped on May 11, alongside three others, around Auga Akoko/Ibilo road in Akoko North West Local Government area of Ondo state.

NAN also reports that the military officer was said to be travelling from Abuja to Ibadan on official assignment.

A statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Tee-Lee Ikoro, in Akure, said that it took the combined efforts of police operatives and their military counterparts to rescue Gana unhurt in a forest between Imoga/Ibilo in Edo.

The police commissioner commended the efforts of his men and their military counterparts, whom he described as “strategic partners”, for the rescue operation.

According to him, nothing is more important to him than the peace, safety and security of the people of Ondo state.

Adie enjoined residents of the state to always give useful information to the command for prompt and effective services.