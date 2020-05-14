Troops rescue 72 captives, kill 18 Boko Haram terrorists in N/East

Troops of the Nigerian Army drawn from various Battalions, and Task Force operations in the North East have rescued 72 persons held captive by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

The abducted persons, mostly women and children, were freed after the troops raided some Boko Haram camps in North East.

During the operations, 18 insurgents were neutralized, while many escaped with gunshot wounds.

It was gathered that a large cache of arms and ammunition, logistics supplies and other equipment were recovered, while BH terrorists’ smugglers/collaborators were also captured.

Confirming the troops’ onslaughts against the insurgents, a credible source told PRNigeria, that troops of 7 Division Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE had continued to sustain offensive attacks against ISWAP/Boko Haram fighters in the ongoing operation KANTANA JIMLAN, within the Sector Area of Operations, as part of efforts to end terrorism in the North East,

“The dogged troops of 144 Battalion in a well planned ambush operation on 4 May 2020 at about 2:30am, dealt a decisive blow on BHT/ISWAP Criminals along Visik high grounds.

The troops engaged the criminals in a heavy fire fight which forced them to abandon some stolen items and fled in disarray through the Mandara mountains with severe gunshot wounds and unconfirmed number of the terrorists met their waterloo in the process.

“While the ambush operations were been conducted, another ambush team of the same 144 Battalion had at about 4am, based on credible information indicating some activities of BHTs and their collaborators/ logistics supplies led the gallant troops to successfully intercept and apprehend the criminals in a 3 canter trucks loaded with 1300 Jerricans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) enroute Kamale. The suspects have been transferred to Headquarters 7 Division Military Intelligence Brigade for detailed investigation.

“Similarly, on 4 May 2020, the gallant troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion deployed at the Strong Response Area Ngoshe near the Nigeria – Cameroon borders of 26 Task Force Brigade conducted an offensive fighting patrol along Agapalwa general Area. The troops came in contact with BHTs’ Logistics elements and after fierce battle, four of the terrorists were neutralised while others fled with gunshot wounds abandoning their push-cart with assorted grains and other food items.

“Additionally, on 5 May 2020, at about 4:35am troops of 271 Task Force Tank Battalion Michika, deployed along road Mubi- Kamale intercepted some BHTs marauders trying to smuggle 2 brand new Bajaj Motor Cycle possibly to Kamale in order to aid the planned attack of the BHTs operating within the area. The terrorists abandoned the motorcycles and fled on sighting own troops,” he said.

He further noted that, “In the same vein, troops of 151 Battalion while on ambush operation at Firgi BHTs’ crossing point on 9 May 2020, at about 12:45am came in contact with terrorists. After a fierce encounter four BHTs were neutralised while several others escaped with fatal injuries. Items recovered during the encounter include 2 AK47 rifles, 1x fully loaded magazine of 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, locally fabricated ammunition, 1 x motorcycle and 4 x bicycles

“Also, troops of 3 Battalion (Main) Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru Ngala while on long range fighting patrol and clearance operation, had successfully cleared Fuye and Melere villages and later advanced to Ndufu and Muktu villages where they noticed visible BHTs activities which were effectively destroyed by the troops. Troops advanced to Muktu village where contact was made with the crouching terrorists which led to the death of four terrorists and the capture of eight locally made guns, one dane gun, one BHTs’ flag and Islamic books were also recovered.

“Troops also rescued 72 civilians from BHTs’ Captivity comprising of thirty four (34) women and thirty eight (38) children. The rescued children were subsequently vaccinated with polio vaccine at a military medical facility before they were handed over to IDP Camp officials.”

While applauding the troops for their commitment and the successes recorded so far, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai directed all the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE across the North East Theatre of Operation to redouble their efforts to ensure the speedy defeat of the terrorists soon.