27-year-old woman who ‘picked phone on the ground’ docked for stealing

Friday, May 15, 2020 7:52 pm


court

By Jethro lbileke

A 27-year-old woman, Blessing Chuks, was on Friday arraigned before an Ogbeson Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin, Edo state, for allegedly stealing an Itel W5504 Phone, property of a female pastor.

The accused who pleaded to the charge, claimed that she picked the phone valued at N58,000 on the ground.

She said: “I did not steal the phone but, I picked it up from the ground.”

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Charity Asemota, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb 15, at 2nd Obareware street, Off Upper Mission Road, Benin, in the Ogbeson Magisterial District of Edo state.

Asemota alleged that the defendant did stole the Itel phone, property of Rev. Josey Ibhas.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo state.

If found guilty, section 390 (9) prescribes seven years imprisonment for the defendant.

The Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, however admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with one “responsible” surety in like sum,

He then adjourned the case until June 9, for further hearing.

