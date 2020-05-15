Covid-19: Edo mobile court orders 3 curfew violators to cut grasses

By Jethro lbileke

There persons who violated the curfew imposed by Edo state government over Coronairus disease have been sentenced to community service by an Uselu Mobile Court, in Egor Local Government Area of the state.

The convicts are to carry out their community cutting grass in the premises of the State High Court in Benin.

Recall that the state government recently extended the dusk till dawn curfew it imposed to check the spread of Covid-19 by another 14 days.

The State Prosecuting Counsel, Mr

Isaac Kadiri, told the Mobile Court that the three persons, who were apprehended at Ugbowo and Uselu axis, pleaded liable to the offence.

Consequently, the Presiding Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, ordered the convicts to cut grasses for one hour in a day, for three days, in the premises of the State High court premises in Benin, as punishment for violating the curfew.

Oare noted that community services is in line with the state government’s non-custodial regulation.

He however gave the convicts an option to pay N3,000 fine.