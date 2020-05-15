COVID-19: Kwara foils patients’ plot to escape from isolation centre

Friday, May 15, 2020 11:25 pm


The Kwara Government’s intelligence network has uncovered plot by some COVID-19 patients to escape from the state isolation centre at early hour of Friday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman to the state COVID-19 Committee, Rafiu Ajakaye made this disclosure in a statement in Ilorin.

Ajakaye said that the attempt was promptly foiled, leading to arrest and return of the patients who had already scaled the fence.

He said the government was shocked that some of the persons involved were among the imported cases, who intentionally violated the interstate lockdown and entered the state.

According to him, security has been further beefed up at the isolation centre to avoid future occurrence.

The state government had noted that COVID-19 was not death sentence and there was no reason for anyone to escape and put their lives and that of others at risk.

