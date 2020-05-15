Covid-19: Kwara sacks driver, suspends Permanent Secretary

Covid-19: Kwara sacks driver, suspends Permanent Secretary

Friday, May 15, 2020 8:14 am


Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara


The battle against Covid-19 pandemic has cost a driver his job while a Permanent Secretary has been placed on suspension both in Kwara State. The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ayinla Abubakar who was in charge of the Ministry of Health was asked to proceed on indefinite suspension by the state Technical Committee on the pandemic.

The decision followed the mishandling of the evacuation of a man who was said to have locked himself in his vehicle for days and had become distressed following some personal life challenges.

A footage had earlier surfaced of the mishandling of the rescue operation for the man.

“The committee is thoroughly embarrassed at the whole development. While the driver has been sacked from all activities of the committee for unilaterally allowing evacuation of the man by members of the public without waiting for the Rapid Response Team (RRT) to arrive the scene as instructed, the Permanent Secretary who directed him to proceed on the operation with a COVID-19 ambulance without due diligence and respect for all safety protocols is hereby asked to proceed on an indefinite suspension forthwith,” A statement by Kayode Alabi, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee, explained.

“As the highest official involved in the RRT squad who gave the directive for the driver to proceed, the committee does not accept his explanation regarding the ugly development.

“He has been asked to hand over to the most senior officer on the team pending his return from suspension. This development also has necessitated a new round of refresher course (which is now ongoing) for all our ambulance drivers and members of the RRT, as the scenario witnessed in the footage cannot be allowed to happen ever again.

“Finally, we are sorry once again for the development. It should not have happened. We do not take the support of the Kwara people for granted, and we reassure them that Kwara retains its proud ratings as one of the states with the best facilities, responsiveness, and general preparedness to manage this pandemic. This has been attested to by the NCDC team as well as the Stears Business rating of the level of states’ responsiveness and preparation for the pandemic.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 hours ago

    Just in: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 5000 mark
    10 hours ago

    Online polls will not determine our decision on another lockdown – Lagos Govt
    10 hours ago

    Canada denied landing rights to emergency evacuation flight – minister
    10 hours ago

    COVID-19: Lagos Govt recants statement on cause of Dubai returnee’s death
    11 hours ago

    No conclusion yet on ‘strange’ deaths in Kano – Minister
    11 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct Kaduna APC vice-chairman, daughter
    11 hours ago

    Kogi Newmap closes bid for rehabilitation of gully site
    12 hours ago

    Lockdown: Ogun Govt assures of availability of vaccine for measles, others