EFCC hands over property forfeited by Allison-Madueke to Sanwo-olu for isolation centre

EFCC hands over property forfeited by Allison-Madueke to Sanwo-olu for isolation centre

Friday, May 15, 2020 4:24 pm


Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor (r) receiving the property documents from Rabo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, May 15, 2020, handed over a property forfeited by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke to the Lagos State government for use as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

The property consisting six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter was forfeited by Mrs Allison-Madueke  following an order of Lagos State Federal High in 2017.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mohammed Rabo stated that the gesture was part of the Commission’s social responsibility efforts towards the fight against the spread of Corona virus.

“In addition to our mandate to fight economic and financial crimes, the Commission is committed and ready to render essential services that may be required of it in the fight against covid-19. Therefore, Lagos State should not hesitate to call on the Commission anytime the need for such essential service arises,” he said.

The property

In his remarks, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked the Commission for the gesture, noting that it was a welcome collaboration between the Federal and Lagos State Government.

While assuring the Commission that the property would be put to good use, the governor thanked the EFCC for paying attention to the efforts of the state government at containing COVID 19, adding that “part of the challenges we have been facing is getting isolation centres for COVID-19 patients. We will go round the facility to see what we can do to improve on it.”

Rabo making his speech at the handover ceremony

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Infectious Diseases Bill: Former Rep advises Gbajabiamila to rise above partisanship
    29 mins ago

    The African Utopia at the End of the COVID-19 Tunnel
    2 hours ago

    Kogi PDP crisis: Wada, Aro, dissociate from Abubakar’s expulsion
    2 hours ago

    The Nile that unites should not divide
    5 hours ago

    Ibrahim Gambari: The Trails of Treachery
    5 hours ago

    COVID 19 Rebound: We are building Entrepreneurs and supporting financial Inclusion through Xpress Point Agents – Ecobank
    5 hours ago

    How Tyson’s portrait took me to the US – German artist
    6 hours ago

    Covid-19: Ogun discharges 11, records 7 new cases