FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N606.196bn for April

FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N606.196bn for April

Friday, May 15, 2020 11:36 pm


Minister-of-Finance-Zainab-Ahmed

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N606.196 billion to the three tiers of government for the month of April.

Mr Hassan Dodo, Director of Information in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Dodo said the meeting, which held by virtual, was chaired by Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

He said the amount shared included Value Added Tax (VAT), Exchange Gain, Solid Mineral Revenue, Excess Bank Charges and Excess Oil Revenue.

He explained that the Federal Government received N169.831 billion, the states got N86.140 billion while the local government councils had N66.411 billion and the oil producing states received N32.895 billion as 13 per cent derivation.

The director, however, disclosed that the cost of collection of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Refund and Allocation to North East Development Commission and Transfer to Excess Oil Revenue was N15.134 billion.

“The Gross Revenue available from the VAT for April 2020 was N94.495 billion as against the N120.268 billion distributed in the preceding month of March, resulting in a decrease of N25.772 billion.

“The distribution is as follows; Federal Government got N13.182 billion, the States received N43.941 billion, Local Government Councils took N30.758 billion.

“The distributed Statutory Revenue of  N370.411billion received for the month was lower than the N597.676 billion received for the previous month by N227.265 billion,” he stated.

He said that Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), Import and Export Duties, Oil and VAT, all recorded decrease.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Just in: Lagos records 179 new cases of COVID-19, Nigeria’s total now 5445
    47 mins ago

    60th birthday: Tinubu celebrates Dele Momodu’s contributions to good governance.
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: IOC to bear $800m cost of Tokyo 2020 postponement
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Kwara foils patients’ plot to escape from isolation centre
    1 hour ago

    Lagos Assembly approves unified fibre infrastructure, connectivity for telcos
    1 hour ago

    To finance its energy transition and industrialization, Africa needs to think local
    2 hours ago

    Man in viral video on social media not COVID-19 patient – Kwara Gov
    2 hours ago

    FG has received N792m donations to fight COVID-19 – PTF