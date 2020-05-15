Family Day: Mrs Abiodun tasks families on Covid-19 control

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

The family unit is strategic in the development process and in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the society.

The wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun amplified this in her message to commemorate this year’s International Day of Families.

The Day is globally set aside by the United Nations to provide an opportunity to promote awareness on issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.

Mrs. Abiodun enjoined fathers, mothers as well as children in the families to be united and be more supportive particularly during this period in order to overcome the

Covid-19 pandemic.

According to her, the family unit has the responsibility of looking out and caring for one another in crisis which she said is key to the focus of the UN on investing in social policies, protecting the most vulnerable families and individuals.

She reaffirmed her commitment towards alleviating the socio economic status of women in the state as key components of families emphasizing that the distribution of palliatives during the lockdown was a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to the people’s welfare.

Mrs. Abiodun urged family members to encourage and protect one another at this period by observing physical and social distancing, personal hygiene and living responsibly.