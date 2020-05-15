Family Day: Mrs Abiodun tasks families on Covid-19 control

Family Day: Mrs Abiodun tasks families on Covid-19 control

Friday, May 15, 2020 5:41 pm


Mrs Bamidele Abiodun


Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

The family unit is strategic in the development process and in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the society.

The wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun amplified this in her message to commemorate this year’s International Day of Families.

The Day is globally set aside by the United Nations to provide an opportunity to promote awareness on issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.  

Mrs. Abiodun enjoined fathers, mothers as well as children in the families to be united and be more supportive particularly during this period in order to overcome the
Covid-19 pandemic.

According to her, the family unit has the responsibility of looking out and caring for one another in crisis which she said is key to the focus of the UN on investing in social policies, protecting the most vulnerable families and individuals.

She reaffirmed her commitment towards alleviating the socio economic status of women in the state as key components of families emphasizing that the distribution of palliatives during the lockdown was a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to the people’s welfare. 

Mrs. Abiodun urged family members to encourage and protect one another at this period by observing physical and social distancing, personal hygiene and living responsibly.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    27-year-old woman who ‘picked phone on the ground’ docked for stealing
    41 mins ago

    Fraudulent deals: AfDB debars China Zhonghao Ltd for 18 months
    51 mins ago

    Edo govt. demands N18m from Tony Kabaka for demolishing his hotel
    1 hour ago

    Two Chinese nationals arraigned for offering N100m bribe to EFCC officials
    2 hours ago

    Demolished hotel: Wanted ex-PDP Youth Leader speaks from hiding, alleges frame up
    Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin 3 hours ago

    Army 38: General Olonisakin risks imprisonment over contempt of court charge
    3 hours ago

    Infectious Diseases Bill: Former Rep advises Gbajabiamila to rise above partisanship
    3 hours ago

    The African Utopia at the End of the COVID-19 Tunnel