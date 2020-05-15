FIFA to select 2023 Women’s World Cup host in June 2020

FIFA to select 2023 Women’s World Cup host in June 2020

Friday, May 15, 2020 9:23 pm


FIFA

The world football governing body, FIFA says the host(s) of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be announced on June 25, 2020 by the FIFA Council.

According to a statement from the body on Friday, the four bidding member associations will know their fate after the FIFA Council meeting to be held online on June 25.

This is in light of the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having around the world and the postponement of the FIFA Council meeting that was foreseen to take place in early June 2020 in Addis Ababa.

”FIFA has today confirmed to the bidding member associations that the selection of the host(s) of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ by the FIFA Council will be made at its meeting to be held online on 25 June 2020.

”In the most competitive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, four bids are in the race to host this showpiece competition by the following:

”Joint submission by Football Federation Australia and New Zealand Football, the Brazilian Football Association, the Colombian Football Association and the Japan Football Association,” the statement read.

The statement added that FIFA was finalising the evaluation report following inspection visits to all bidding member associations.

”All eligible bids will be presented to the FIFA Council in order for it to select the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 host(s) within the scope of an open voting process, in which the result of each ballot and the related votes by the members of the FIFA Council will be made public on FIFA.com,” the statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while France 2019 went down in history for setting new standards for women’s football competitions, the 2023 Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to write a new piece of history as it will be the first edition to feature 32 teams instead of the usual 24.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Military eliminates 27 bandits along Katsina/Zamfara border – DHQ
    10 mins ago

    Police arrest 197 suspected criminals in Kano
    17 mins ago

    FG to submit list of school feeding vendors to EFCC – Minister
    31 mins ago

    COVID-19: FG says situation in Kano stabilised
    38 mins ago

    Ogun to be on lockdown for one more week
    43 mins ago

    Electricity workers threaten strike over sack of labour leader
    56 mins ago

    Ondo 2020: Group endorses Oke for APC governorship primaries
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Edo mobile court orders 3 curfew violators to cut grasses