Just in: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 5000 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 5162 on Thursday with the announcement of the confirmation of 193 new cases of the virus in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which announced this on its website late Thursday also said three more deaths were recorded to the virus in the country while the number of patients discharged has risen to 1180.

The new 193 cases were confirmed in 15 states with Lagos having 58, the highest number of the infections, followed by Kano with 46 and Jigawa at 35.

Other States and the number of infections are Yobe(12), FCT(9), Ogun(7), Plateau(5), Gombe(5), Imo(4), Edo(3), Kwara(3), Borno(3), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1), Ondo(1)