Just in: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 5000 mark

Just in: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 5000 mark

Friday, May 15, 2020 12:24 am


Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 5162 on Thursday with the announcement of the confirmation of 193 new cases of the virus in the country.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which announced this on its website late Thursday also said three more deaths were recorded to the virus in the country while the number of patients discharged has risen to 1180.
The new 193 cases were confirmed in 15 states with Lagos having 58, the highest number of the infections, followed by Kano with 46 and Jigawa at 35.
Other States and the number of infections are Yobe(12), FCT(9), Ogun(7), Plateau(5), Gombe(5), Imo(4), Edo(3), Kwara(3), Borno(3), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1), Ondo(1)
 
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Online polls will not determine our decision on another lockdown – Lagos Govt
    1 hour ago

    Canada denied landing rights to emergency evacuation flight – minister
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Lagos Govt recants statement on cause of Dubai returnee’s death
    2 hours ago

    No conclusion yet on ‘strange’ deaths in Kano – Minister
    3 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct Kaduna APC vice-chairman, daughter
    3 hours ago

    Kogi Newmap closes bid for rehabilitation of gully site
    3 hours ago

    Lockdown: Ogun Govt assures of availability of vaccine for measles, others
    3 hours ago

    Post-coronavirus: 14 steps Buhari will take to fix things-Presidency