Kogi PDP crisis: Wada, Aro, dissociate from Abubakar’s expulsion

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The campaign organization of Engr. Musa Wada and Bamidele Aro candidate and running mate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the November 16th Kogi State Governorship election has dissociated from the expulsion of Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim from the party by his Icheke Ward EXCO. The group made this known in statement by it’s spokesman Usman Austin Okhai.

The statement states that both Wada and Aro have been deeply engrossed in series of legal battles that they have no time to plot anybody’s downfall. They are therefore not in any way connected with the matter, Okhai said. The statement reads in part:

“Engr Musa Wada has been busy with the Court cases from preelection matters to post election cases which include the ongoing governorship election tribunal in Abuja. With these so many issues lined up, it would be ridiculous to think Engr. Musa Wada would have any breathing space to meddle in the party affairs.

“From the information available to us, it was confirmed that a Disciplinary Committee set up by the PDP, Icheke Ward which is Abu Ibro’s town, investigated allegations leveled against him and found him guilty of the offences. Wada does not know anything about this.

“We are not concerned about any petition against Abu Ibro as our focus is on the Court cases before us. We have been able to pursue the Primary School certification issue to a logical conclusion as Wada was vilified.

“Similarly, the Apex Court granted forensic investigation and asked INEC to step aside. We have gone to the Supreme Court and now back to the Tribunal. These cases and the victory therein matter more to Engr. Musa Wada than any other issue.

“As a former govenor, we hold Alhaji Ibrahim Idris in a high esteem. However, we are currently pursuing the case appealed against us at the Supreme Court by Abubakar Ibrahim Ibro over the primary election, a case that was previously decided by the Court of Appeal Abuja.

“Engr Musa Wada and Hon Sam Aro who are both loyal Party members are also subject to the dictate of the party and hence the decision taken by the party must be in tandem with party rules and regulation.