Ondo 2020: Group endorses Oke for APC governorship primaries

Friday, May 15, 2020 9:30 pm


The Akoko Renewal Group, on Friday, endorsed Olusola Oke as the consensus candidate of the Unity Forum faction of Ondo State APC in the forthcoming governorship primaries.

The group’s position was made known in a statement issued by its Secretary, Mr Olatunbosun Awe, in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Unity Forum, headed by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Ali Olanusi, is an umbrella body of aggrieved APC governorship aspirants and party stalwarts in the state.

The group commended leaders of the forum for putting the state above their personal interests.

It also acknowledged what it called the sterling qualities of the governorship aspirant.

The group called on other aspirants to join hands with Oke to ensure his eventual emergence as the candidate of APC in the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries.

Oke emerged as the preferred candidate on May 12, after being voted for by four out of the seven members of the governorship candidate selection committee, constituted by the forum.

His candidature was announced after the committee, headed by Sen. Yele Omogunwa, with Prof. Sola Ehindero as Secretary, had submitted its report.

