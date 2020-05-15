“So, when did malaria becomes COVID-19?” Dokpesi queried after discharge

Businessman and founder of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who was discharged alongside a member of his family from isolation centre in Abuja on Thursday after being cured of COVID-19 had expressed doubt that he was really infected with the virus.

Dokpesi told journalists as he was leaving the isolation centre in Abuja that he has doubt and will want to be educated on the difference between malaria and COVID-19.

In the video of the interview with journalists which has since gone viral, the media mogul, who was a marine engineer said, “I have doubts in my mind. I want to be properly educated. I am a bloody mechanic. What is the difference between COVID-19, which is a virus, and malaria which from mosquitoes?”

To further buttress his point, the founder of DAAR Communications noted that every medication that he was treated with while he was in isolation centre were malaria drugs while some of those confirmed positive for COVID-19 had earlier being diagnosed of malaria.

He said, “Because every medication we were given was malaria medication. Before some people were told they were COVID-19 positive, they were tested in reputable laboratories, they were tested in hospitals in Abuja, what they found was that they had a lot of malaria parasites in the blood.

“So when did malaria becomes COVID-19?”

Dokpesi, his daughter-in-law, and six members of his family had tested tested positive for coronavirus on May 1, three days after his son and Chairman of the board of the company, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, also tested positive for the virus.

According to ait.live, a test conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on the Dokpesi family came out positive for eight members of the family.

The DAAR Communications founder and the other affected family members were taken to the NCDC to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, where his son is receiving treatment.

Dokpesi had told journalists shortly after the arrival of the ambulance which took him and members of his family to the isolation centre said, “I am quite okay. I feel very well.”

However, some of the family members of the media mogul were still undergoing treatment in the hospital.