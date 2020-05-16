24 medical officers test positive to COVID-19 in Bauchi State

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), said on Saturday that 24 medical officers in the state, had tested positive to coronavirus.

Mohammed who made the disclosure at a news conference in Bauchi, however, said no death had been recorded among the affected medical workers.

He revealed that 17 of them were from Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the state while seven were from Bauchi Local Government Area.

Mohammed who is also the Chairman, Bauchi State Contact Tracing on COVID-19 Committee, said that all the health workers in the state were now more careful in handling the disease.

He added that all the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) had been provided for the frontline healthcare workers in the state.

“Here in Bauchi, we are really very concerned about this infection that is affecting our healthcare workers so that they will not be discouraged or demoralised,” he said.

He, however, advised the health workers to be very careful and ensure that they properly used their PPE at all times.

The PHCDA boss also assured the people that health workers in the state would continue to put in their best to ensure that more patients recovered from the infection.

Bauchi state has so far recorded 210 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 41 discharged, three deaths and 166 active cases.