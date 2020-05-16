Buhari not in hurry to approve Madagascan COVID-19 herbal drug for use in Nigeria

Saturday, May 16, 2020 6:55 pm


President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau and President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday

Just like some Nigerians have clamoured for, the so called Covid Organics touted as a treatment for Coronavirus infection, especially across the African continent  landed in Nigeria on Saturday.

The Madagascan native formulation against the Covid-19 pandemic was brought to Nigeria by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau from the samples of the traditional medicine as shared to African nations by Madagascar.
President Embalo presented sample of the drug to President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting in Aso Rock.
But Nigerians may still have to wait longer to have access to the drug as President Buhari said his position on all such herbal or traditional medicinal postulates had remained the same.
and reiterated that he will listen to science before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians.

“We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions,” said the Nigerian President.

On the main reason for his visit, President Embalo said having stabilized his country after the tussles that attended the general elections won by him, he had come to seek counsel from his “father,” President Buhari on his plan for a “government of national unity” and a proposed war against corruption in his country.

He also said that his new government met a country beset with a number of issues and problems, the resolution of which would require tremendous assistance from the “big brother,” Nigeria.

“Problems of Guinea Bissau are problems of Nigeria. I have come to you as your son. I need your help and assistance to make the people happy. I will not let you down, neither will I put you in any difficult situation,” the visiting leader told President Buhari.

In response to these demands, the Nigerian leader commended “General“ Embalo on his confirmation as President and for stabilizing the country. “I commend your political dexterity in getting the opposition to join the proposed unity government,” he said.

President Buhari restated the determination of Nigeria to keep West Africa politically stable and promised to support the new government in Guinea Bissau. “I will cooperate and help in every way possible,” assured the Nigerian President.

President Buhari also used the opportunity of the visit to praise the good work that the President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, who is the current Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is doing in the sub-region, and commended him for keeping him informed of all that is happening around.

