Chinese, 2 Indians among 67 COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos

Chinese, 2 Indians among 67 COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos

Saturday, May 16, 2020 9:33 pm


The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced the recovery and discharge of 67 COVID-19 patients, including two Indians and a Chinese national.

The ministry, through its verified Twitter handle, on Saturday said the patients – 22 females and 45 males – were discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

“Twenty-four are from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, two from Lekki and eight from Lagos University Teaching Hospital Isolation Centres,” it said.

The ministry said that the patients had fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 two consecutive times.

“With this, the number of discharged patients has risen to 608,” it said.

Earlier, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, advised the state residents to support the government in its drive to rid the state of COVID-19 by complying with all its directives on safety protocols.

“As our frontline health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19.

“We urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    South African Based Pastor Charles Awuzie writes an open letter to Bishop Oyedepo
    44 mins ago

    Kenya closes borders with Somalia, Tanzania to curb COVID-19 spread
    1 hour ago

    Police SIB operatives detained in Edo over ‘unprofessional’ arrests
    1 hour ago

    Wicked: Couple dumps sick, crippled daughter inside forest
    3 hours ago

    The Gospel According to Bill Gates (Part 1)
    3 hours ago

    Lockdown: Ogun Govt partners FG to feed pupils
    3 hours ago

    Miyetti Allah Alleges killing of 3 members in Kogi
    3 hours ago

    Buhari not in hurry to approve Madagascan COVID-19 herbal drug for use in Nigeria