Edo Police Command arrests SIB operatives for misconduct

By Jethro Ibileke

Some officers and men of State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Edo State Police Command have been arrested and detained by the command, for allegedly carrying out an arrest in Benin City in an unprofessional manner.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Lawan Tanko Jimeta, disclosed this in a statement issued Saturday evening by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor.

“The officers and men following the arrest, have since been detained and are currently undergoing investigation,” it said.

The statement however did not mention how many officers and men were involved in the unprofessional arrest.

Jimeta reiterated his commitment to upholding his constitutional mandate of protecting the rights and privileges of law-abiding citizens of the state against human rights abuse by some members of the Force.

He however appealed to the general public to always co-operate with the police and see themselves as partners in progress in the business of securing the state.