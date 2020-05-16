Good news: COVID-19 patient delivered of baby in Lagos

It was another good new in Lagos on Saturday as another COVID-19 patient was successfully delivered of a baby at Gbagada, one of the isolation centres in Lagos.

Two COVID-19 patients had earlier been delivered of babies at isolation centre located at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

The patient delivered of a baby on Saturday was A 33-year-old woman, according to Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health.

She was delivered of the baby through a cesarean section by healthcare workers at the isolation facility.

The Commissioner, who announced the good news on his twitter handle, said the baby and his mother were in stable clinical conditions.

“On behalf of #COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Governor of Lagos State, @jidesanwoolu, I am excited to announce the successful delivery of a baby boy, weighing 2.9kg by health workers of @LSMOH at the Gbagada #COVID-19 Care Centre on May 16, 2020.

“The mother of the baby: a 33-year-old; #COVID-19 patient was successfully operated upon by our management team trained in infection prevention and control as well as management of #COVID-19 cases.

“Routine monitoring of mother and baby by paediatrician is ongoing as both baby and mother are in stable clinical conditions,” he said.

Abayomi, however, commended the health workers for their steadfastness at this challenging period.

He said that together, COVID-19 would be defeated in Lagos.

Earlier, Abayomi had celebrated the frontline health workers at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH),Idi-Araba, for taking delivery of babies involving some COVID-19 patients through caesarian operation for the third time running.

“We at @LSMOH appreciate frontline health workers at @LUTHofficial and other #COVID-19Lagos care centres for the amazing work in the heat of the global pandemic,” he said.

The commissioner said: “Lagos State Government appreciates all health workers for their efforts at providing care to patients.”