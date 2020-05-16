Just in: Lagos records 179 new cases of COVID-19, Nigeria’s total now 5445

Saturday, May 16, 2020 12:13 am


Coronavirus testing

Cases of COVID -19 in Nigeria increased by 288 on Friday to bring the total number of infections in the country to 5445 with 1320 of the patients already discharged while 171 deaths have been recorded.

Lagos still leads with highest number of infections confirmed in a day with record 179 cases, followed by Kaduna and Katsina with 15 cases each, according to the report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The NCDC also said in the update that three of the deaths were recorded on Friday.

The other 12 States and the number of infections recorded on Friday are:  Jigawa (15), Borno (13), Ogun (11), Kano (8), FCT (7), Niger (4), Ekiti (4), Oyo (3), Delta (3), Bauchi (3), Kwara (2) and Edo (1)

However, the NCDC also reported that the four cases reported for Plateau and one case for Akwa Ibom on Thursday were repeat cases.

Therefore, it noted that Plateau has a total of 21 cases and Akwa Ibom has a total of 16 cases, contrary to the table on number of cases per state it released on Thursday.

See table below for number of cases per state

 

 

