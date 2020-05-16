Miyetti Allah Alleges killing of 3 members in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has cried out over attack on it’s members by unknown gunmen in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State. The latest attack left three Fulani men and nine cows dead.

The Assistant Secretary of the Kogi State chapter of Miyetti Allah, Mallam Ademu Abubakar who spoke unbehalf of the Chairman.Alhaji Wakili Yusuf Damina disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday.

According to him, on Thursday, 14th May, at about 8am some gunmen heavily armed with guns and other dangerous weapons “invaded Fulani community at Ofanwa Elubi in Egume opened gun fire on the Fulani people and killed three persons on the spot while about nine cows were also killed during the deadly attack.

He noted that many people were injured in the attack which lasted for several minutes. “This is another attack on our innocent members who are gruesomly killed in cold blood.

“The repeated killings of our people / members in igala land is becoming un bearable. This time around they lunch the attach on our camp. They starting shooting at them without any offence at all.

Those killed during the attack include Tine Idris, Fatu Idris and Abdulkareem Saleh. He mentioned that the attack was reported to the DPO at the Police station in Egume for prompt action adding that the DPO quickly organised his men and took the corpses to the station before taking them to the hospital.

Abubakar recalled thar their members also suffered an attack on the 10 the of March, 2020. He noted the Kogi State Commissioner of Police CP Ede Ayuba visited the fulani community where the incident happened and promised to apprehend the perpetrators that attacked the community.

He called on the state government to protect their members from future attack.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Ayah confirmed the attack. He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police have deployed fully armed men to the area to avoid further attack stressing that the command is already hunting those behind the attack.