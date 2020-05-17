Adamawa Govt imposes 24-hour curfew on Lamurde LGA

Adamawa Govt imposes 24-hour curfew on Lamurde LGA

Sunday, May 17, 2020 11:11 pm


Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State

Adamawa State Government has imposed a 24 hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area (LGA) of the state following communal clashes in some communities in the area.

Mr Humwashi Wonosikou the Press Secretary to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri said this in a statement on Sunday in Yola.

“Sequel to breach of peace in Tingno Dutse Tito, Sabon Layi and Bagashi communities, Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed a 24 hour curfew with immediate effect.

“Government had directed residents to abide by the directive until further notice, so as to restore normalcy to the area,” Wonosikou said.

He said the governor was disturbed by the violence and described it as unacceptable.

He warned that security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew, urging residents to shun rumour-mongering and provide useful information to security agencies to ensure a peaceful coexistence in the area.

” While guaranteeing the protection of lives and property of the people, Fintiri advised residents to exercise restraint and remain calm.

“This is as the government is doing everything possible to track down the perpetrators of violence and restore peace in the affected communities,” Wonosikou said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Arsenal investigating Lacazette over balloon incident
    24 mins ago

    Debtors Africa, Proshare, unveil database on delinquent debtors
    38 mins ago

    COVID-19: LASG plans full re-opening of economy
    49 mins ago

    Ganduje slashes salaries of political appointees by 50 %
    58 mins ago

    Minister lifts Eboigbe
    3 hours ago

    Police prosecute 1,872 in Lagos over restriction order violation
    3 hours ago

    Why FG’s deregulation of downstream oil sector is incomplete – Stakeholders
    3 hours ago

    Emirates plans to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak