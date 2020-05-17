Arsenal investigating Lacazette over balloon incident

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is being investigated by the club after a video emerged online where he is seen inhaling gas from a balloon, according to media reports on Sunday.

The video circulated online showed the 28-year-old French striker appearing to inhale from the balloon and sitting back as his eyes close.

“This is a private matter which we are taking seriously. It will be handled internally,” the club said in a statement.

The incident comes after several of the club’s players were warned in December 2018 for inhaling gas from balloons, believed to be nitrous oxide or “laughing gas”.

That was after CCTV footage of a private party at a club in August emerged.(Reuters/NAN)