Controversies as Bayelsa Govt demolishes market in Yenagoa

Okafor Ofiebor

Amidst controversies, Bayelsa government’s bulldozers roared on Sunday, demolishing structures and properties along the Edepie-Etegwe market, popularly known as Tombia Mobile Phones Retailers’ market at Yenagoa, the state capital.

The demolition did not come as a surprise to many residents of Yenagoa because the location of the market has led to perennial gridlocks and attendant criminality in the state capital.

Previous administrations had on several times earmarked the market and other makeshift shops in Swali Waterside Market for demolition to allow for proper urban planning, but chickened out due to the lack of political will and other exigencies.

However, like the demolition of some parts of Swali market ordered by Governor Duoye Diri about three weeks ago, the state government explained that demolition of shops at Edepie-Etegwe Roundabout was done out of genuine concern to stamp out criminality, ease traffic and for the future plan to build bridges (flyover) in the area.

In a clarification statement, Samuel Kola Oredipe, an aide to Governor Diri on Social Media, explained that, “On Sunday, the Government started the demolition of illegal structures at the Edepie/Etegwe Roundabout popularly known as “Tombia Market” in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital. And not destruction of property as reported by some persons”.

According to him, the demolition will leave the Edepie/Etegwe Roundabout free from gridlock and crimes and a flyover will also be constructed in the area for easy flow of traffic.

Many residents of Yenagoa took to Social media accounts to express diverse opinion about demolition.

Christopher Abarowe said the action of government is a good one supported by the people of Bayelsa state.

Mr.Tokpo Coronation, on his part said: “I like the idea of demolishing those illegal structures too. We need some sanity in the town.

Tariben Olotu-Olorogun on his part said: “I love it. We that live at Tombia road know what we have been suffering in the hands of those guys…. That was their hideout….

However, Happy Karibo, expressed some reservations: “For keeping the state clean, nice, but it doesn’t mean the hoodlums have been cleared out of Yenagoa, they would only look for another habitation and continue their operations.

He argued that if criminals were few in a particular street, the numbers may increase now that they have been dislodged from their habitat they will naturally relocate because quite a number of them will be homeless.

“Let’s keep praying for our state, that our youths shun robbery and embrace the Lord Jesus, only then can we be secured, let’s not stop praying until we see the desired change! Jesus died for all those guys!

Charles Ariye, on his part, queried if an alternative site was allotted to the Mobile Phones Retailers and the marketers of computers and accessories displaced during the demolition of their shops.