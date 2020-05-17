Emirates plans to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak

Emirates plans to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak

Sunday, May 17, 2020 8:27 pm


Emirates plane

Emirates Group is planning to cut about 30,000 jobs to reduce costs amid the coronavirus outbreak, which will bring down its number of employees by about 30 per cent from more than 105,000.

A media reported on Sunday that the company was also considering speeding up the planned retirement of its A380 fleet.

An Emirates spokeswoman said that no public announcement has been made yet by the company regarding “redundancies at the airline”, but that the company is conducting a review of “costs and resourcing against business projections”.

“Any such decision will be communicated in an appropriate fashion.

Like any responsible business would do, our executive team has directed all departments to conduct a thorough review of costs and resourcing against business projections,” the spokeswoman said.

Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, said earlier in May that it would raise debt to help itself through the coronavirus pandemic, and may have to take tougher measures as it faces the most difficult months in its history.

The state-owned airline, which suspended regular passenger flights in March due to the virus outbreak that has shattered global travel demand, had said that a recovery in travel was at least 18 months away.

It reported a 21 per cent rise in profit for its financial year ending March 31, but said the pandemic had hit its fourth-quarter performance.

Bloomberg News reported that the airline said it would tap banks to raise debt in its first quarter to lessen the impact of the virus on cash flows. (Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Police prosecute 1,872 in Lagos over restriction order violation
    2 hours ago

    Why FG’s deregulation of downstream oil sector is incomplete – Stakeholders
    2 hours ago

    Troops raid militants hideout in Rivers, recover cache of arms
    2 hours ago

    Wear a mask or face jail in Kuwait, Qatar
    3 hours ago

    68 suspected ‘COVID-19 patients’ intercepted in A’Ibom – Gov. Udom
    3 hours ago

    Controversies as Bayelsa Govt demolishes market in Yenagoa
    3 hours ago

    PDP membership: Kashamu slams Uche Secondus
    3 hours ago

    LASUTH conducts study on 4 COVID-19 drugs