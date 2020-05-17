Gov. Wike loses media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu

… Condoles with the Late Nwakaudu’s family

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has just lost his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, who also doubled as his Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

In a statement, Mr Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications said Governor Nyesom Wike described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the NEW Rivers Vision.

The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Late Nwakaudu died today at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.

Nwakaudu is no doubt a tireless prolific chronicler of activities involving the Governor and in Government.

He is a reporter’s delight because his promptness in crafting reports of events involving the Governor.

He is someone who will not allow any negative media attack against boss go without a pungent reply.

Full State Government press statement:

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

May 17,2020