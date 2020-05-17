Gunmen abduct businessman in Benue

Gunmen abduct businessman in Benue

Sunday, May 17, 2020 6:19 pm


Militants (file photo)

The  Police Command in Benue on Sunday confirmed the abduction of Mr Emmanuel Nwankwo, a businessman, from his residence in  Makurdi.
The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeira (NAN) in Makurdi that the owner of Emchony Electricals was abducted by unknown gunmen on Saturday night.
Anene said that investigation into the matter was in progress with the view to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.
Nwankwo’s neighbour, who preferred anonimity said the abductors stormed the victim’s house at about 8 p.m.
According to him, the gunmen shot sporadically into the air before whisking the businessman away to an unknown destination.
