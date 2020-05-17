Just in: Nigeria reports 176 new cases of COVID-19, total now 5621

Nigeria reports 176 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday with 95 of the infections in Lagos State.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, five deaths related to the virus were also reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

Other States where new cases of the infection were recorded on Saturday and the number of cases are: Oyo (31), FCT (11), Niger (8), Borno (8), Jigawa (6), Kaduna (4), Anambra (3), Edo(2), Rivers (2), Nasarawa (2), Bauchi (2), Benue(1), Zamfara(1)