Just in: Nigeria reports 176 new cases of COVID-19, total now 5621

Nigeria reports 176 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday with 95 of the infections in Lagos State.
According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, five deaths related to the virus were also reported in the country in the past 24 hours.
Other States where new cases of the infection were recorded on Saturday and the number of cases are: Oyo (31), FCT (11), Niger (8), Borno (8), Jigawa (6), Kaduna (4), Anambra (3), Edo(2), Rivers (2), Nasarawa (2), Bauchi (2), Benue(1), Zamfara(1)
The new infections reported on Saturday brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria till date to 5621 with a total of
176 deaths recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
However, 1472 patients have been treated and discharged.
