Makinde urges calm as cases of COVID-19 spike in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo is urging residents of the State to stay claim as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC confirmed 31 new cases of Covid-19 in the state.

The new cases were the highest to be recorded by the state in a single day since the virus incursion into Nigeria on 27, February.

With the new cases, the number of the infections in Oyo has risen to 107.

Thirty of the new cases announced late Saturday are workers in a factory located at Ibadan South West Local Government of the State, Makinde said in a tweet late Saturday night.

He said the factory has been sealed off while assuring that contract tracing of the cases had begun.

The Governor also promised to give an update on the additional measures the State will adopt to tackle the growing incident of COVID -19 in the state.

According to him: “The Covid-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back positive.

“Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan South West Local Government Area.

“The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm as the situation is under control. Intensified contact tracing has already commenced.

“We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken.

“The remaining one case is from Egbeda Local Government Area.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8 PM today, is 107.

“We advise the following categories of people who have not already done so, to register with the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium:

“People who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State;

“People with COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath;

“People with respiratory disease symptoms. Healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above.”