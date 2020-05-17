Troops raid militants hideout in Rivers, recover cache of arms

Nigerian troops on May 12 raided and destroyed an identified pirates/militants hideout in Arugbanama Community in Bonny Local Government Arwa of Rivers State, Defence Headquarters says.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Information, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja, the troops were from the 146 Battalion deployed in Bonny Island in the state.

Enenche explained that the troops engaged the militants/pirates in exchange of gun fire leading to the killing of two of the criminals.

He added that there was recovery of one AK47 rifle and seven magazine, one pump action rifle, one pistol and magazine.

Others are one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and 102 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, three rounds of 9mm ball ammunition and one live cartridge.

He said that one camouflage uniform, one head gear, one speed boat and four 85 Horse Power engines were also recovered during the operation.

Enenche further disclosed that troops of 3 Battalion on May 12, arrested a suspected criminal (name withheld) along Warri-Sapele Road in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State

He added that one AK 47 Rifle was recovered from the suspect during the encounter.

“The military high command congratulates the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to the noble cause of defending our fatherland against the criminal elements.

“While the general public is requested to continue to provide credible information to Armed Forces of Nigeria on criminality in their environment,” he said.