What politics taught me about man – Musa Wada

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Engr. Musa Wada has said that delving into politics has taught him so many things and opened his eyes for better understanding of the nature of men.

Wada who has been engrossed in several legal battles since coming into partisan politics disclosed in his birthday message which he made available via his social media handles earlier today.

In the message, he thanked God for adding another year to his years and appreciated his supporters for their steadfastness.

Musa who said his experiences so far in politics would be a guide for his life in the coming years also added that the most crucial thing about his birthday is his journey through the pre election processes to post election issues.

He said, “It’s another 17th of May and God in his Wonderful ways has added another year for me in good health and purity of the heart. The most fundamental lesson of this Birthday is my journey through politics from pre primary through Primary and General Elections and now Litigation.

“Politics has indeed taught me about the Animal called Man. It has given me insight deeply into the nature of Man and that indeed will guide me through the remaining days of my life.

“I want to appreciate all my sincere supporters and followers who have been with me through thick and thin. God be with you all as we pursue the EMANCIPATION AGENDA for our land and people.

“God bless you all and may your remaining years on planet earth be better than the years already spent. RESPECT.”

Wada who is currently battling with his intra party opponent, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim on the authentic winner of the PDP primary election, is also at the Election Tribunal seeking that the votes from certain local governments in the last election be invalidated.

Last week the Supreme Court made two crucial pronouncements in his favour. In one, the court dismissed a certificate forgery case against him, thereby validating his participation in the election. In the other, the court ordered for forensic examination of INEC materials used in the election.