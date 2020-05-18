72-yr.-old Gombe State monarch recovers from COVID-19

72-yr.-old Gombe State monarch recovers from COVID-19

Monday, May 18, 2020 5:44 pm


Dr Abdu Buba-Maisheru

Dr Abdu Buba-Maisheru II, the 72-year-old monarch in Gombe State who tested positive to coronavirus 12 days ago, has recovered from the virus and been discharged.

The Chairman, Gombe State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed, made the announcement during the daily press briefing on COVID-19 in Gombe on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buba-Maisheru II, is a first class monarch presiding over the Tangale chiefdom in Billiri community of Billiri Local Government Area of the state.

“It is a fact that Mai Tangale had COVID-19 infection and was admitted. Mercifully he has fully recovered and has been discharged.

“It is now 12 days since he was diagnosed,” the chairman of the task force said.

Mohammed debunked the rumour that the task force was not transparent in handling the royal father’s COVID-19 infection case.

He said that there was nothing fishy about the handling of the case, adding “we have never told you anything that is not true or transparent.

“I am able to tell you now that he had COVID-19, and yesterday he gave us permission to reveal the information. We didn’t have a press conference yesterday and that’s why we are saying it now.

“We just protected the personal information of the subject according to medical ethics and his fundamental human right,” he said.

He also said that so far, out of 1,088 results of COVID-19 tests so far conducted in the state, 960 turned out negative while 127 tested positive to the virus.

The chairman however said that 125 more results were still being awaited.

According to him 91 patients have so far been discharged while seven were on admission at the Kwadon isolation centre and the state’s specialist hospital.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    FG clarifies locations of 6 new Federal Colleges of Education
    6 mins ago

    New baby! Oba Ewuare of Benin welcomes first Prince on throne
    11 mins ago

    Kogi Police urges travellers to use motor parks
    11 mins ago

    T.Y. Danjuma keeps mum after meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock
    19 mins ago

    Truck assembly firm takes off in Ondo industrial hub
    30 mins ago

    COVID-19: SGF Applauds NNPC Over Intervention Initiatives
    32 mins ago

    I Cannot Write On Governors and the Coronavirus
    47 mins ago

    Kogi Governorship: Natasha set to appeal tribunal judgement