CBN, NNPC to spend over N1bn on evacuees in Lagos, Abuja

CBN, NNPC to spend over N1bn on evacuees in Lagos, Abuja

Monday, May 18, 2020 8:56 pm


Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday agreed to fund the feeding and accommodation of evacuees in Lagos and Abuja.

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 daily news conference in Abuja.

Onyeama said the fund to cover the cost of evacuees’ feeding and accommodation was over N1 billion and since funding was not available, it had to pass the cost onto the evacuees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some evacuees had protested the condition they were being subjected to at isolation centres, citing poor feeding and other ill treatments.

Onyeama stressed that several attempts made to proffer solution to the imbroglio failed until the Minister of Environment, Malam Mahmood Muhammed, came to the rescue.

The minister said that the amount involved was over N1 billion and the duo of CBN and NNPC promised to rescue the situation.

Onyeama said: “Today, the GMD of NNPC said he met with the CBN Governor and they both promised to fund the feeding of evacuees.

“I thank the Minister of Environment for the suggestion and the solidarity who sold the idea to me to approach CBN and NNPC to support Nigerians in desperate need.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    Man, 21, docked over alleged rape of 8-year-old girl
    44 mins ago

    COVID-19: FG dispatches team of experts to C/River
    55 mins ago

    Kidnapped Edo APC chieftain found dead
    1 hour ago

    U.S. says China must pay $2 bn WHO pledge
    1 hour ago

    N338.94bn VAT generated in Q1– NBS
    1 hour ago

    Why Buhari extended ‘gradual ease of lockdown’ by 2 weeks – PTF
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Suspected killer of Fasoranti’s daughter to go back to prison
    3 hours ago

    NSE market capitalisation opens week with N37bn growth