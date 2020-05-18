Communal clash: Police arrest 30 suspects in Adamawa

Communal clash: Police arrest 30 suspects in Adamawa

Monday, May 18, 2020 4:56 pm


Police:

The Police Command in Adamawa has confirmed the arrest of 30 suspects and recovery of dangerous weapons in connection with recent Tigno and Wadugu communal crises in Lamurde local government area.

Sulaiman Nguroje, Public Relations Officer of the command confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola.

“All those arrested will be diligently investigated and prosecuted according to the law,” Nguroje said.

He said the state Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies, would commence full enforcement of the curfew imposed by government in the affected villages.

Nguroje said the state  Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, had appealed to the people in the  affected local government areas to adhere to the directives of government bordering on the  curfew.

He said a taskforce that comprised of the police and other security operatives had been deployed to the areas to augment the efforts of the Area Commander at Numan and Divisional Police Officer at Lamurde.

Nguroje said while the command urged members of the public to adhere strictly to the curfew, it warned deployed officers and men to display high level of professionalism and operate within the confines of the law and human rights.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    FG clarifies locations of 6 new Federal Colleges of Education
    8 mins ago

    72-yr.-old Gombe State monarch recovers from COVID-19
    8 mins ago

    New baby! Oba Ewuare of Benin welcomes first Prince on throne
    13 mins ago

    Kogi Police urges travellers to use motor parks
    14 mins ago

    T.Y. Danjuma keeps mum after meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock
    22 mins ago

    Truck assembly firm takes off in Ondo industrial hub
    32 mins ago

    COVID-19: SGF Applauds NNPC Over Intervention Initiatives
    35 mins ago

    I Cannot Write On Governors and the Coronavirus